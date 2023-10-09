DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – What was meant to be a final resting place became a crime scene for people in Dickinson County. The Sheriff’s Office reports recovering hundreds of items stolen from gravesites. They also announced one woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies and Detectives were following up on information about several open investigations related to items being stolen from grave sites. On Friday, October 6, investigators followed the information to an address in the City of Norway and found what they call a, ‘large amount of property that was stolen.’

In a Facebook post about the thefts, the Sheriff’s Office clarified what they found were things like memorial grave markers, floral arrangements, decorations and solar lights.

After finding the cache of stolen grave items, investigators then arrested a woman in Iron Mountain on multiple counts of Larceny. The woman was expected to be arraigned in the Dickinson County District Court on Monday. We are working to learn more about the suspect at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office has scheduled the following dates and times for people to come and recover their stolen property:

Wednesday, October 11 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 12 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

You are asked to arrive with a detailed list of missing property. You’ll be asked to provide your full name, address, phone number and the location where the items were taken from. You will be asked to present a photo ID.

If you can’t make it on the scheduled days and times, contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to make arrangements.