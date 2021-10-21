Individual arrested in Baraga County on meth charges

BARGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On October 20, 2021, officials say that following a two-month investigation, detectives from UPSET arrested a suspect from Barga, MI on two counts of delivery of Methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name will not be released until his arraignment in the 97th District Court in Barga County. The suspect is currently lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail on unrelated charges with no bond set at this time.

