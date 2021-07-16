Iron River authorities search for suspects in repeated bathroom vandalism

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Iron River shared pictures and information on Friday morning, asking for the public’s help with information about who vandalized a public restroom.

According to the post, the women’s restroom at Nelson Field was vandalized on Wednesday evening. This is the second time in two weeks.

The city is considering closing the restrooms at 3 p.m. if vandalism continues.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact the Iron River Police Department at 265-4321.

