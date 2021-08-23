Ishpeming man arrested after incident in Ely Township Saturday night

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to a residence on County Road 581 in Ely Township in the evening on August 21 for a report of felonious assault.

Upon investigation, troopers found cause to believe that a 33-year-old Ishpeming man attempted to use a firearm to assault a male and female subject at the residence. After the incident, the Ishpeming man fled to his residence and barricaded himself inside. He would not cooperate with law enforcement. The MSP Emergency Support Team along with the K9 Unit arrived on scene and the suspect surrendered after several hours.

No injuries occurred during the arrest or to the victims from the original incident. The suspect is currently being lodged at the Marquette County Jail on two counts of felonious assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon. No names have been released at this time.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Marquette County Sheriffs Dept, Ishpeming City Police, UPSET, and the Ishpeming Township Fire Dept.