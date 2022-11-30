COURTESY: Ishpeming Police Department

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Police Department released video on Wednesday from an apparent incident on Tuesday, November 22.

The video, which shows a time around 7 p.m., appears to show a truck attempting to parallel park. The truck appears to make contact with a parked car. The driver stops, gets out of the vehicle, then gets back in the truck and attempts to pull forward. When the truck moves forward, the bumper of the parked car is pulled off of the vehicle and there is apparent damage to the truck as well.

Ishpeming Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or owner of the truck to call 906-486-4416.