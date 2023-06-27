ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette County woman has been arrested after an incident in which she allegedly set her husband on fire in 2021.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), detectives learned of an assault and arson that took place in October 2021 in Christmas, Michigan, during a separate investigation. The incident was previously unreported to police.

In investigating further, MSP learned that a 63-year-old man allegedly had lighter fluid poured on him by his wife, 52-year-old Julie Boxley, of Ishpeming. Boxley is then alleged to have lit the victim on fire.

The fire was reportedly extinguished quickly, resulting in no injuries to the man.

Boxley has now been charged with third-degree arson and assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

She was arraigned in the 93rd District Court on Thursday, June 22 and is currently lodged at the Alger County Sheriff’s Department.