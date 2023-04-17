MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – A Kingsford man has been arrested and is facing charges following an undercover investigation in Alger County.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Clarence Cooley was arrested on March 10, 2023. An undercover officer acted as a minor on social media sites and said they had communications with Cooley. When Cooley arrived at a predetermined meeting area, he was arrested by law enforcement.

A search of Cooley’s vehicle led to charges of possession of Methamphetamine.

Cooley is out on bond, awaiting his preliminary hearing.