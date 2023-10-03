L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – The man suspected of driving a tractor-trailer under the influence into a gas station in L’Anse will have his case decided by a jury trial.

Court records show Dawaun Johnson had a court date on October 2, 2023. We called the Baraga Circuit Court on Wednesday. While court records show the trial was initially slated for November 1, 2023, court officials tell us it has been reset for a date yet to be named in February 2024.

Courtesy: Baraga County Sheriff’s Office

Johnson faces charges of Operating Under the Influence, causing death and serious injury. He faces a third charge for having an open container of alcohol.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on October 13, 2022. According to Michigan State Police, a truck left the road, driving through the gas pumps and ultimately crashing into the Holiday gas station. Al Dantes Jr. died as a result of the crash.

Johnson was initially arraigned in the 97th District Court. In April of 2023, the case was bound over to the 12th Circuit Court in Baraga County.