MOHAWK, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old Dodgeville, Michigan woman on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony.

This arrest is in connection with the search warrants conducted in Mohawk, MI on July 14th and is part of the ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the area.

The suspects name will not be released until after her arraignment in 97th District Court, Houghton County on Friday, August 5th, 2022. Her bond is set at $25,000 cash on each count.