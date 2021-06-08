Luce County deputy shoots at suspect while being dragged by vehicle

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police have released details of an incident involving a Luce County Sheriff’s Department deputy from the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

According to MSP, the deputy responded to a possible breaking and entering at the Newberry Water and Light Plant. The deputy noticed a vehicle in the area and made contact with the driver who appeared to be under the influence.

When the driver would not provide an ID or vehicle information and attempted to reach into their pocket, the deputy tried to stop the driver.

MSP is reporting the drive then assaulted the deputy by hitting them repeatedly in the face. The suspect is accused of then driving off while the deputy was still partially inside the vehicle. The deputy then pulled their gun and fired multiple shots at the driver. The deputy got free of the vehicle, but the suspect drove away.

The suspect was found later Tuesday afternoon and taken into custody.