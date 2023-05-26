MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Mackinac County woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her relative.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers were called out to a home just north of Hessel late Thursday night. Troopers report finding a man’s body who appeared to have been shot.

The suspect, Joelle Chamberlain was found near the home and contacted by troopers. MSP said that Chamberlain is related to the victim.

Chamberlain has been charged with Open Murder and was arraigned in the 92nd District Court with no bond. She is currently in the Mackinac County Jail.

The name of the victim is not being released by authorities at this time.

Assisting troopers with the investigation were the Mackinac County Sheriffs Dept, Sault Tribal Police, Clark Township EMS, and the Michigan State Police Forensic Lab in Grayling.