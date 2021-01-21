Man arraigned in slaying aboard vessel in Port Huron

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Members of a police task force in Detroit have arrested a 43-year-old man sought in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found last summer on a former Navy training vessel in Port Huron.

Reginald Grasty was arraigned Wednesday on open murder and disinterment/mutilation of a corpse charges. Port Huron police say he was jailed on a $750,000 bond.

The body of 44-year-old William Orlow of Port Huron was found June 23 on the Grayfox, about 68 miles northeast of Detroit.

Grayfox Association board chair Jim Semerad has said Grasty lived on the ship with Orlow for about two weeks in October 2019 as a part of a program the Grayfox once provided.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula

Trending Stories