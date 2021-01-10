Man arrested after 2010 rape kit is finally tested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Coldwater man is in custody after a decade-old rape kit was finally tested, reports Jackson Prosecuting Attorney Jerry Jarzynka.

28-year-old Brad Allen Risner was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Misconduct in the 1st degree.

Risner’s arrest in Jackson County stemmed from an investigation that began in Kalamazoo County, with that county’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, in which information was uncovered about potential sexual assaults in Jackson County. Risner currently awaits trial in both Kalamazoo County and Calhoun County respectively.

The charges face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Last year, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office was awarded a grant to expand its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative to include investigations in Jackson County. Those investigations surround previously untested sexual assault kits from various agencies within both Ingham and Jackson Counties.

“We care about victims, we care about justice. We are invested in crimes that occurred yesterday and crimes that occurred like in this case, ten years ago. I admire this grant, the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative as a whole and the agencies in this community for never losing sight of justice for the victims of sexual assault,” said Jarzynka.

