ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety released information Wednesday about an incident earlier in the day that placed OSF St. Francis Hospital on a brief lockdown.

Authorities tell us they were contacted around 12:26 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man hiding near the Emergency Room entrance with a rifle.

Officers were able to immediately contact the subject in question and take him into custody. No guns were found.

The man is now facing criminal charges following what authorities report as a, “fictitious call.”

OSF St. Francis was placed on a brief lockdown, which has since lifted.