MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: Manistique Public Safety has released a revision correcting the name of the suspect. The suspect’s name is Reeves Edward Kingren and was previously listed as Russell Edward Kingren. The story has been updated to reflect this change.

PREVIOUS: One man has been arrested following an assault involving a hatchet this past weekend. Manistique Public Safety and other local law enforcement officers were dispatched at 5:25 pm on Sunday, May 15 to the report of two men fighting at the intersection of Arbutus and Range Streets in the City of Manistique.

Additional information received from dispatch indicated that one of the men was armed with a hatchet. When they arrived on scene, officers found one of the men had been injured during an alleged unprovoked assault by the other man who had left the scene. The victim was a man from Manistique, who told officers he did not know the other person.

The victim told officers he was walking his dog across the street from 600 Range Street when he was assaulted from behind and struck with a hatchet. Officers found that the victim had been struck with a sharp-edged weapon several times. He was then treated at the scene and transported to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital by Public Safety for additional care.

A search for the suspect began and officers say the man was located shortly thereafter with a hatchet in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lakeshore BP gas station in Manistique.

Officers say they determined that the suspect had received a ride from the scene from an acquaintance who did not realize that the suspect was being sought by the police for a violent assault. Once the person realized that the suspect was acting irrationally and was in possession of a hatchet, the person drove his vehicle to the gas station, abandoned it, and the police were called immediately.

Officers arrived to the Lakeshore BP gas station and took the suspect, Reeves Edward Kingren of Manistique, Michigan into custody for Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than the Crime of Murder.

Kingren was arrested and was lodged at the Schoolcraft County Sheriffs Department. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Kingren was arraigned in the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County and was formally charged with the above offense. It is a Felony, carrying a sentence of 10 years imprisonment or $5,000.00 fine.

Kingren’s next court appearance has been set for May 25, 2022 for a Probable Cause Hearing before the District