Man charged with hate crimes for attack on Black teen

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A white man accused of attacking a Black teenager has been indicted on federal hate crime charges, eight months after an incident at a Michigan park.

Lee Mouat is accused of striking Devin Freelon Jr. with a bike lock and attempting to strike another Black teen.

Investigators say Mouat repeatedly yelled racial slurs and said Blacks couldn’t use the beach in Monroe. Freelon lost at least three teeth and suffered other injuries.

A dentist provided free work to fix his smile just before high school graduation.

Mouat’s attorney and prosecutors had been discussing a possible plea deal to avoid an indictment.