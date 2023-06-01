MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marinette man is facing multiple felony charges following his arrest on suspicion of armed robbery in Menominee on Wednesday.

According to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg, 42-year-old Robert Wilson was charged in a multiple-count felony complaint with Armed Robbery and Assault With Intent to Rob While Armed.

The complaint alleges that Wilson entered Jack’s Fresh Market grocery store in Menominee at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Wilson is accused of approaching the cashier in the store’s liquor department and presenting a note stating ‘I have a gun give me the money and no one gets hurt.’

Rogg says the cashier reported that the suspect placed his hand in his pocket to mimic holding a gun and stated “I’m not messing around and I’ll blast you.”

Following the incident, Menominee Police Department Officers reviewed the store surveillance video footage. Wilson was arrested a short time later at a nearby gas station after police reportedly identified him as the suspected person in the video.

Each charge Wilson faces carries a possible prison sentence up to life or any term of years, according to Rogg.

Wilson was arraigned before Judge Robert J. Jamo in the 95-A District Court on Wednesday, May 31, following his arrest. A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for June 14, 2023 and a Preliminary Examination on June 26, 2023. Wilson is being held on a $150,000 cash-surety bond.