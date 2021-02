MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive.

According to the MCSO, Darrell James Patterson was released from jail with a GPS tether on January 20, 2021. They say he cut the tether on February 4, 2021 and escaped from supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of Darrell Patterson’s current location is asked to call 911 or Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912 or the Sheriff’s Department tip-line at 906-225-8441.