Marquette County fugitives captured in separate weekend arrests

Dennis Lee Swenor on the left. Darrell James Patterson on the right.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Two men wanted separately for escaping custody from Marquette County were captured over the weekend.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Darrell James Patterson Jr. was taken into custody and is in the Marquette County Jail. Dennis Lee Swenor is in custody and is now in the Brown County Jail.

Details of exactly how both were captured were not released. The Sheriff’s office did issue a word of thanks to the public for tips received during their search.

Dennis Lee Swenor. Photo courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff’s office.

35-year-old Dennis Lee Swenor was wanted out of Marquette County for failure to report to jail on possession of a controlled substance charge and felony absconding/forfeiting bond.

Swenor was sentenced over Zoom to 18 months to eight years in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). He was ordered by a judge to report to jail on November 20, 2020, and from there be transferred to the MDOC. Swenor failed to report to jail and has since absconded/forfeited the bond given to him in a criminal proceeding wherein a felony was charged.

Darrell James Patterson. Photo courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff’s office.

According to the MCSO, Darrell James Patterson was released from jail with a GPS tether on January 20, 2021. They say he cut the tether on February 4, 2021 and escaped from supervision.