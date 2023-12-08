MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for animal abandoning/cruelty.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Susan Elma Barterian and Kenneth Michael Barterian both have active felony warrants for animal abandoning and cruelty between 4 to 10 animals. Both are listed as having Republic Township as a previous home.

Susan Barterian is 61-years-old with blue eyes and brown hair. She is 5’5″ tall. Kenneth Barterian is 65-years-old with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 6 feet tall.

If you have information on where either or both of these people are, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 906-225-8441.