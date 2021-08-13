UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office locates stolen vehicle

UPDATED 8/13/2021 at 3:39 pm – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the vehicle that was taken from Household Appliances in Marquette Township.

Although the vehicle was recovered, anyone with information regarding the theft of the vehicle is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department tip line at (906) 225-8441.

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Sunday, August 8 in the early morning hours a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was taken from behind Household Appliances in Marquette Township.

The vehicle has white “Household Appliances” decals on both driver and passenger side doors, there is also damage to the passenger side rear fender.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Department tip line at (906)-225-8441.