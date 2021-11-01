Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a woman who removed their GPS tether and ran from a treatment facility.

Chenoa Rae Phillips last known location was on October 26, 2021 when she removed her tether.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Phillips was taken into custody in April of this year on charges related to absconding from felony bond, removing her GPS tether, and resisting and obstructing and officer.

On October 18, 2021, Phillips was released from jail on bond and the condition that she was released directly to a treatment facility. Eight days later she ran away from the facility.

If you know where Chenoa Phillips is or might be, call 906-225-8441.