Marquette County suspect wanted after removing GPS tracker

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 19-year-old Chenoa Rae Phillips is now a wanted fugitive.

MCSO says Phillips was arrested on April 5, 2021 and placed in the Marquette County jail on a possession of methamphetamine charge. On April 7, Phillips was released from jail on a person recognizance bond. She was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device and report to drug treatment. MCSO believes Phillips removed the GPS device and did not go to drug treatment.

If you know where Phillips may be is asked to call 911 or the MCSO tip-line at 906-225-8441.