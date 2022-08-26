MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with.

Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of glass breaking. Officers say they found Brett Oday leaving the area with injuries to his hands. They observed three windows damaged at the senior center. Oday was then arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000 and less than $20,000.

Authorities believe Oday may have been involved in an assault. The victim said he was sitting in his truck on West Washington St. Oday is accused of breaking out a truck window with his bicycle then pulling the man from the truck and hitting him with the bicycle.

The victim is expected to survive.

Brett Oday was arrested for Felonious Assault in addition to the destruction of property charge.

A date for arraignment has not been set.