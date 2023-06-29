MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following his sentencing on June 23, 2023, a release from the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office states that Brian McEachern has begun his time in prison.

McEachern, a former Regional Dispatch Supervisor for Michigan State Police, was found guilty of the following charges on May 11.

Criminal Sexual Conduct – First Degree

Criminal Sexual Conduct – 3rd Degree

Criminal Sexual Conduct – 4thDegree

After his conviction, McEachern was sentenced by the Hon. Jennifer A. Mazzuchi to serve 25-50 years in prison for the first charge, 6-15 years for the second, and 49 days for time served in the Marquette County Jail for the third charge. All sentences will run one after another. McEachern will not be available for parole until May 11, 2048. He will also be required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry with lifetime electronic monitoring.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jenna Nelson, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “The defendant abused his position of authority and status in the community to take advantage of vulnerable individuals, including a child. The defendant gained the trust of his victims and their families and then exploited that trust by preying on the victims at their weakest moments. The trauma that has been inflicted on the victims and their families by the defendant is immeasurable and we hope that the conviction and sentence can start the healing process. We would not have been able to achieve this result without the victims coming forward and trusting us to see that the defendant was held accountable.”

This case was investigated by Sgt. Chris Bracket of the Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Post.