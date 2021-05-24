Marquette man charged with crimes against children

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department arrested 78-year-old William Harris. The Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mr. Harris with two counts of Aggravated Stalking of a Minor and two counts of Assaults With a Dangerous Weapon.

Mr. Harris is facing unrelated charges in a separate case, with one count of Prostitution/Pandering and one count of Aggravated Indecent Exposure.

He is also charged with being a habitual offender, fourth offense, as he was previously convicted of multiple sexual crimes against children in the 25th Circuit Court in Marquette in 2004.

Police believe Mr. Harris followed, observed, and sometimes initiated contact with different children in the community. If anyone has any information related to Mr. Harris and his alleged actions, please contacted Det. Nate Dawson at the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400.

These charges are only accusations, and Mr. Harris is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mr. Harris is currently Lodged at the Marquette County Jail for the six charges. Bond was set at arraignment for a total of $300,000 on all six charges.