MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man will now face criminal charges from an incident that happened on Sunday.

The Marquette Police Department was called to a home on Norway Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday for a possible homicide. When officers showed up, they discovered it was not a homicide but an assault.

John Fitzpatrick Dewey-Jones is accused of strangling another person to the point where they lost consciousness. Police believe the suspect’s intent was to kill the victim.

Dewey-Jones was arrested at the scene of the incident and taken to the Marquette County Jail.

The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the charge of Assault with Intent to Murder on Dewey-Jones.

The victim was taken to UPHS- Marquette for treatment for his injuries. Their name and current condition have not been released.