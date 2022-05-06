MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, May 6, a Marquette man was sentenced for viewing and downloading thousands of images of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) from the internet.

In a release from Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Andrew G. Griffin, Thomas Charles Raymus was sentenced to serve six to twenty years in prison on each count.

He was originally charged with one count of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and one count of

Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

After further investigation uncovered that Raymus had downloaded thousands of images of Child Sexually Abusive Material (CSAM) from the internet, he was charged with a total of 32 charges related to his criminal activities.

Marquette County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Andy Griffin, who prosecuted the defendant, stated, “Mr. Raymus spent many months downloading, saving, and viewing horrendous images of children, including prepubescent children, being sexually exploited and raped by adults. These are not victimless crimes. Each image documents the destruction of a young child’s innocence, and the repeated downloading and viewing of these images continues to victimize these children year after year, while continuing to feed the demand market that fuels the creation of these horrible images.”

This case was investigated by the Marquette Police Department and the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC TF).