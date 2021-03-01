MDOC: Officer recovering after being attacked by inmate

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A corrections officer at the Marquette Branch Prison is recovering after being stabbed and punched by an inmate.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC), on Saturday around 4 p.m. an officer was assaulted as she was releasing prisoners from their cells to go to yard.

MDOC says the prisoner stabbed and punched the officer in the face and head. Other officers were able to get the prisoner away from the officer who had been knocked to the ground during the assault.

The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital. She was released the same day.

MDOC officials say, “We are thankful to hear the officer is doing well and also thankful for the actions of the officers who assisted.”

We asked if a protective vest would have helped the officer. MDOC said all of the injuries were sustained to the face, head, neck and arms, so a vest would not have provided any protection in this case.

MDOC officials went on to say the employee has more than five years of experience as an officer and it is not required to have partner next to them when releasing prisoners from their cells.

The prisoner was not injured. He was interviewed by Michign State Police and has been moved to another maximum security prison.

An MDOC official says the inmate could face additional charges after a county prosecutor reviews the police report.