SPALDING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the Family Dollar Store in Spalding Michigan at 8:45 p.m. Central time on Wednesday. The man demanded money and cigarettes.

He ran off with money from the register and thirty cartons of cigarettes. The majority of the cigarette cartons were Marlboro red 100’s, Newport reds, and Newport menthols.

The suspect was dressed in black and wearing gloves. He was also wearing pink women’s sunglasses.

Law enforcement believes the suspect may be a detoxing drug addict.

For any and all information about the robbery, Sheriff Mike Holmes is requesting you to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office directly at (906) 863-4441. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact the Marinette/Menominee Crime Stoppers Hotline by phone: 1(800) 427-5857 or online at: mmcrimestoppers.com.