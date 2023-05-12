MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two Menominee men are facing multiple charges relating to manufacturing of methamphetamine following a recent explosion at a suspected meth lab in the City of Menominee.

David Erdman, 43, and Donald Myers, 50, have been charged in multiple-count felony complaints, which include allegations of Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Operating a Laboratory Near Specified Places, and Operating a Laboratory Involving Hazardous Waste, according to a release from Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg.

The men were arrested and charged after an explosion in the 1000 block of 18th Avenue in Menominee on Sunday, May 7. The home is the suspected site of a methamphetamine laboratory.

The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed search warrants and conducted an investigation at 18th Avenue location, as well at the 2400 block of 10th Avenue in Menominee. In the investigation, UPSET reportedly seized ingredients and equipment needed to manufacture methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine is unsafe to produce and unsafe to use,” Rogg said. “This activity, especially in residential neighborhoods, has the potential to damage property and jeopardize the health and safety of law-abiding citizens of Menominee, by mixing these dangerous chemicals.”

The men were arraigned before Judge Robert Jamo in the 95-A District Court on May 11. Probable Cause Conferences are scheduled on May 23, 2023; and Preliminary Examinations on June 1, 2023, on each case. Bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $50,000.00, cash/surety, for both men.