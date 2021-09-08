Menominee Township man found guilty in reckless driving, assault with intent to do great bodily harm case

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A jury found a Menominee Township man guilty of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony, and reckless driving causing serious impairment, a five-year felony.

The jury brought the verdict against Ryan Philipps, age 25, Friday night following a four day trial in Menominee County Circuit Court. Sentencing has yet to be set.

“This verdict secures justice for the victim targeted by Mr. Philipps,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting violent crime.”

The Department of Attorney General acted as special prosecuting attorney on the case because Philipps’ father is a defense attorney in the county and often appears before the Menominee County courts. For the same reason, Delta County Judge John Economopolous acted as the visiting judge.

In August 2019, Philipps hit a former friend with his vehicle after arguing about a marijuana grow business. The victim suffered rib and femur fractures, an ACL tear and significant road rash.

Philipps was initially charged with:

assault with intent to murder, punishable by a maximum life sentence;

assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison or $5,000;

assault with a dangerous weapon, punishable by a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a fine of $2,000; and

reckless driving causing serious impairment, punishable with a maximum sentence of four years and $2,000.

The jury was directed to consider the first three felony counts of assault and choose one of the charges to convict on if jurors determined Philipps was guilty.

Sentencing will be scheduled by the Menominee County Circuit Court in conjunction with Judge Economopolous.