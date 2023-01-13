SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Three people have been arrested following efforts by detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) along with troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) and officers from Manistique Public Safety Department.

According to a release from MSP, the investigation started on Thursday, January 12 when troopers conducted a traffic stop and found crystal methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and detectives had probable cause to get search warrants for two different homes in the area.

While searching one home, MSP said two people were arrested for charges related to the distribution of meth. Detectives found drugs and evidence of distribution. During the search of the second home, more meth, along with guns and evidence of selling drugs was found. Two people with outstanding warrants were also arrested near the second home.

In total, detectives arrested three people on charges relating to the distribution of meth, and two people for outstanding warrants.

The names of those arrested will not be released at this time. No additional information is being released at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

You can report information related to illegal drugs in your community by contacting UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.