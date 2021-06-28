Michigan State Police investigating deadly officer involved shooting

Iron River, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) continue to investigate a shooting involving law enforcement in the city of Iron River on Friday.
According to MSP, they were called in to assist the Iron River Police Department and the Iron County Sheriff Department to investigate the officer involved shooting. One person was shot and died at the scene.
We have contacted MSP for details on when and where exactly the incident happened. We are also working to gather the details that resulted in the deadly use of a gun. The name of the person who died has also not been released.
