Michigan State Police investigating possible homicide in Gould City

GOULD CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – St. Ignace Post Troopers were dispatched to a Gould City residence on July 19 on a suspicious situation report.

Troopers observed several indicators of foul play. After contacting witnesses in the area, information revealed a possible homicide. A search warrant was prepared and executed at the residence. Investigation revealed a deceased male at the residence that had been shot. The homeowner was located during this time and taken into custody. A 42-year-old male suspect is in custody and being lodged at the Mackinac County Jail on an open murder charge. The victim, a 30-year-old male, was from Engadine. The suspect and victim were related and no names are being released at this time.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriffs Dept as well as the MSP Forensic Lab, MSP Aviation Unit, and the MSP Emergency Support Team. The investigation is on-going and further information will be released at a later time.