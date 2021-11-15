State Police release details of incident on Midway Drive in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One person is facing multiple charges following a weekend incident at a home along Midway Drive in Negaunee Township.

According the Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to a home on Saturday afternoon. They were told three men had a dispute about the purchase and ownership of an ATV.

MSP said one person believed they owned the vehicle and wanted to remove it from someone else’s property. They weren’t allowed to take the ATV, and the people involved started to fight.

During the incident, MSP said the owner of the home grabbed a gun and allegedly fired the weapon after making threatening statements. The homeowner then drove off on a four-wheeler and was later found by authorities and taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident

The homeowner who was arrested has been charged with 2 counts of felonious assault. They also had two outstanding warrants against them.

The names of those involved are not being released until those facing charges are arraigned.