Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie post seeking suspect in drive-off complaint

KINROSS, Mich. (WJMN) – A man believed to have been involved in a theft of fuel from the Tone Road Convenience Station is being sought after in Kinross.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 60 years old with a gray beard. He was driving a tan, Chevrolet Suburban that he pumped $140.37 worth of diesel fuel into. The man purchased other items in the store but left without paying for the fuel.

Anyone with information on the matter or that can help identify the subject from photos should contact the Sault Ste Marie MSP post. Information can be submitted to the Michigan State Police by calling them at (906)-632-2217 or by submitting a tip on the MSP mobile app.

