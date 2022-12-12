ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A woman from the Upper Peninsula has been arrested and is facing assault charges from an incident that happened in Alpena Township earlier this month.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), trooper from the Alpena Post were called to a home on Wessel Road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. The victim reported his wife threatened him with a handgun during an argument.

After talking to witnesses, MSP believed the suspect was trying to drive back to her home in Hessel. Troopers from the St. Ignace Post were called. They were able to stop the suspect as she crossed the Mackinac Bridge. A loaded 9mm handgun was found inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and placed in the Alpena County Jail.

The suspect has been identified as Melinda Headley. She was arraigned in the 88th District Court in Alpena on one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. Bond has been set at $25,000. Headley is scheduled back in court on December 20 at 2 p.m.