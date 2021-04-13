MSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Hubbell

HUBBELL, Mich. (WJMN) – On Monday, April 12 at 9:15 pm troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post along with the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at a residence in Hubbell.

Upon arriving, officers encountered a 28-year-old female who was outside of the residence with an armed gun. The officers gave repeated commands to the female to put down the firearm, but she refused and instead attempted to reenter the occupied home with a firearm. Fearing for the safety of the elderly person inside the residence, the officers fired their weapons, striking the female.

After the shooting, officers administered first aid on the female until EMS arrived. She was then transported to a local hospital, where she currently remains.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police Investigative Response Team are conducting a full investigation into the shooting. The officers who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.