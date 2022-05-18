GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Gladstone Post released information on Wednesday about fake reports of kidnappings.

According to MSP, Troopers and Deputies received a report of an alleged kidnapping with a woman tied up laying in a ditch just east of County Road 511 and US-2. Authorities arrived to find a woman tied up. She told them she was kidnapped by a man in a small truck. Additional officers were called in and during the course of the investigation, they found out an out of state group was involved in contacting authorities that several other people were missing, creating what MSP calls, “a charade of false information.”

Investigators said they were able to determine the suspect information was made up and the entire incident was created to bring awareness to their cause.

A second woman believed to be involved in the incident was arrested by Troopers for Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and False Police Report. She was lodged in the Delta County jail with identification pending arraignment. Her identity will be released following arraignment.

MSP said in its release that social media reports created a lot of false information and public concern, along with consuming a lot of law enforcement resources.

Assisting agencies: Michigan State Police – Gladstone Post, MSP Manistique Outpost, Delta County Sheriffs Dept., and Rampart.