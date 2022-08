BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are a suspect involved in a Breitung Township assault from Wednesday.

MSP troopers are looking for Lloyd Martin Jarvi, who also goes by the name Marty. He is wanted for questioning in the incident.

Jarvi is believed to be driving a stolen silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with a Michigan license plate of DKF1120.

If you know where Jarvi or the vehicle is, call MSP at 906-774-2122 or dial 911.