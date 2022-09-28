ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A 20-year-old man from Escanaba is facing six charges using a computer to commit a crime and six counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distributing or promoting.

Joseph Gavlek was arraigned in 94th District Court on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The investigation from the The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, started with a tip from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). During a search of Gavlek’s home, State Police say multiple internet capable devices and other evidence was seized.

RESOURCES

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has resources available here http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.