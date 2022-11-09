NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Negaunee man is facing numerous charges following an investigation from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. 31-year-old John James Lyons was arrested on suspicion of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to MSP, Lyons was investigated based on information he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. Digital evidence was taken from his home as a result of the investigation.

Lyons is charged with six counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, five counts of child sexually abusive activity, and 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Lyons was arraigned in 96th District Court on Tuesday, November 8. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted, Lyons faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, 20 years for the child sexually abusive activity, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.