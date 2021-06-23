Negaunee State Troopers investigating felonious assault

SKANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 11, Michigan State Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to a report of home invasion at a private residence on Carlshend Rd. in Skandia Township.

After an in-depth investigation, troopers and detectives learned that Derrek McMaster, a 35-year-old Skandia man, had broken into the residence and assaulted the occupants. He was arrested and with home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and several weapons-related charges. McMaster was arraigned in the 96th District Court in Marquette.

The residence was occupied by an adult female and two children at the time of the incident. No physical injuries resulted from the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.