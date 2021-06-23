Negaunee State Troopers investigating felonious assault

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SKANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – On June 11, Michigan State Troopers from the Negaunee Post responded to a report of home invasion at a private residence on Carlshend Rd. in Skandia Township.

After an in-depth investigation, troopers and detectives learned that Derrek McMaster, a 35-year-old Skandia man, had broken into the residence and assaulted the occupants. He was arrested and with home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and several weapons-related charges. McMaster was arraigned in the 96th District Court in Marquette.

The residence was occupied by an adult female and two children at the time of the incident. No physical injuries resulted from the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories