MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two men from Nigeria have been extradited to the U.S. and are expected in court on Monday in relation to online crimes.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Sunday that Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi of Lagos are now in the United Stated after being indicted in May for sexually extorting young men and teens in Michigan and across the country.

Samuel Ogoshi is charged with the 2022 death of Jordan DeMay of Marquette.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “To those who commit these crimes: we will pursue you around the world. And to those who are victims: please know we stand ready to help you.” U.S. Attorney Totten continued: “I am extremely pleased with how swiftly extradition efforts moved forward and am grateful to the FBI and our Nigerian law enforcement partners for their unyielding work to secure justice in this international sexual exploitation investigation.”

“Financial sextortion is a global crisis that impacts teens in our country and around the world,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “As this case demonstrates, the FBI is committed to working closely with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to prevent young men and women from becoming victims of this tragic crime.”

Both men are expected to have their initial court appearance at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids on Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Samuel and Samson Ogoshi were arrested in January by Nigerian authorities. In July the Honorable Justice B.F.M. Nyako ordered the suspects to be turned over to the U.S. In August, B.E. Jedy Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Nigerian Federation finalized the surrender of the two suspects.

Overview of Federal Charges

Click here for a copy of the May 2023 indictment

Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi face four charges:

Count 1 charges Samuel Ogoshi with Sexual Exploitation and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Resulting in Death in association with the death of Jordan DeMay. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

Count 2 charges both men with Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants then used to blackmail the minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

Count 3 charges both men with Conspiracy to Distribute Child Pornography for sending the child pornography images to the minors, as well as their families and friends. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison.

Count 4 charges both men with Conspiracy to Commit Stalking Through the Internet for engaging in this sextortion scheme as it relates to both minors and young adults. The charge has a maximum penalty of five years in prison. All charges have provisions for fines, restitution, and supervised release after their release from prison.

The extradition of the third defendant, Ezekial Ejehem Robert, is still pending.