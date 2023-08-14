MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two men who face numerous charges related to online extortion appeared in Federal Court in Grand Rapids on Monday. Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi were extradited to the U.S. from their home country of Nigeria to face charges in the investigation.

Monday’s court appearance set the stage for their arraignment on Thursday, April 17. Federal Court records show both men will be back in court to be arraigned on numerous charges. They will also face a detention hearing and a pre-trial conference.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten along with the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, Devin Kowalski provided an update on the investigation on Sunday.

While Samuel Ogoshi and Samson Ogoshi face similar charges in a larger investigation, Samuel Ogoshi specifically face charges related to the death of Jordan DeMay of Marquette who died in 2022. Authorities believe Samuel Ogoshi used a hacked social media account to convince DeMay to send inappropriate pictures online, then demanded DeMay pay in order to keep the pictures private.

The extradition of the third defendant, Ezekial Ejehem Robert, is still pending.