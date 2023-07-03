NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Norway man faces multiple charges following an investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit. The Internet Crimes Against

Children Task Force announced the arrest of Frank Marie DiPaola III, of Norway on Monday.

DiPaola was arrested after investigators say they have evidence he was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet. During the investigation, digital evidence was taken from DiPaola’s home.

Based on the investigation of his home, DiPaola was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

DiPaola has been arraigned and awaits his next court appearance. If convicted, he could serve up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated charge, and

20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has resources available here.

State Police also have resources available here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.