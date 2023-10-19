HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a stolen vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a dark gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with camo trim, was stolen from Hermansville Thursday morning. Other identifying features include a brush guard, oversized tires, and tail light covers.

MCSO says the male suspect has since removed the truck cap/topper from the vehicle. The vehicle may be traveling through neighboring counties.

If you have any information on this, you are asked to call (906) 863-6614.