MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department was called for an unrelated complaint in the 1000 block of Jefferson St., while investigating the complaint they were made aware of a possible drug deal in progress within a residence.

Officers contacted the occupants of and saw a moderate amount of suspected Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and as a result arrested a 33-year-old Marquette resident for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and a parole detainer.

Two juvenile children were also removed from the residence while investigating the incident. Two other individuals were present but not arrested on scene. Requested charges for the other individuals will be sent to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team.