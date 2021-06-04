Ontonagon man arrested after receiving meth shipments from Arizona

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested an Ontonagon man on Thursday, following a nine-month investigation.

The man was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. According to UPSET detectives, the believe the suspect had been selling meth in the Ontonagon area since September 2020. They believed the drugs were arriving in packages from Arizona. On June 3rd, detectives were able to get one of the packages which contained meth and heroin.

The package was delivered, and the suspect was arrested when he picked up the package. Using a search warrant, UPSET detectives then searched the suspect’s home and vehicle. They found a scale, electronics, and other items they believe indicate drug activity.

The suspect’s name is not being released until his arraignment in 98th District Court, Ontonagon County. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Calumet Post K-9, MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP-Wakefield Post, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Homeland Security Agency.